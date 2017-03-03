Janssen Reports Data From 2 Phase 3 Studies Of Guselkumab In Plaque Psoriasis

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "MorphoSys":

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MPSYY.PK) announced that its licensee Janssen Research & Development, LLC, has reported results from two clinical phase 3 studies of guselkumab in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.





Janssen will present the data from its VOYAGE 2 and NAVIGATE studies at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) annual meeting, held from March 3-7, 2017 in Orlando, Florida/USA.

Both studies met all primary endpoints, according to the abstracts submitted by Janssen to the AAD 2017 meeting.

Guselkumab, a fully human anti-IL-23 monoclonal antibody developed by Janssen, was generated utilizing the HuCAL antibody library technology licensed from MorphoSys.

Janssen Research & Development announced new findings from two pivotal Phase 3 studies reporting the efficacy and safety of guselkumab in the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Data from the VOYAGE 2 study showed that patients treated with guselkumab experienced significant improvements in skin clearance and other measures of disease activity compared with placebo, and significantly greater improvements compared with the anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-alpha treatment Humira (adalimumab).

VOYAGE 2 is the second Phase 3 study to demonstrate superior efficacy of guselkumab versus adalimumab following VOYAGE 1. Data from a third Phase 3 study (NAVIGATE) showed that patients who had an inadequate response following treatment with the anti-interleukin (IL)-12/23 monoclonal antibody (mAb) STELARA (ustekinumab) and who then switched to guselkumab, showed significantly greater improvements in skin clearance compared with patients who continued to receive STELARA.

In the VOYAGE 2 study, the co-primary endpoints were met at week 16, with 84.1 percent of patients receiving guselkumab 100 mg at weeks 0 and 4 and then every 8 weeks achieving an Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA) score of cleared (0) or minimal (1) disease compared with 8.5 percent of patients receiving placebo (P < 0.001). In addition, 70.0 percent of patients receiving guselkumab achieved a Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI) 90 score (near complete skin clearance) compared with 2.4 percent of patients receiving placebo (P < 0.001).

Major secondary endpoints in VOYAGE 2 achieved statistical significance in comparisons of guselkumab versus adalimumab administered subcutaneously at weeks 0 (80 mg), 1 (40 mg) and then 40 mg every other week (all P < 0.001).

The NAVIGATE study evaluated the efficacy and safety of guselkumab in patients who continued to experience mild to severe skin symptoms (IGA of 2 or more) following 16 weeks of treatment with STELARA. Patients who switched to guselkumab consistently showed greater improvement in their psoriasis between weeks 28 and 40, compared with patients who continued to receive STELARA®, having twice as many office visits with at least a 2 point improvement in IGA from week 16, the study's primary endpoint, and an IGA score of 0 or 1 (1.5 and 0.7 respectively; P < 0.001).

"Findings from NAVIGATE showed treatment with guselkumab provided significant benefit to patients who were not achieving clear or almost clear skin with STELARA® treatment," said Richard Langley, M.D., FRCPC, Professor, Division of Clinical Dermatology & Cutaneous Science, Department of Medicine, Dalhousie University, NAVIGATE study investigator.

