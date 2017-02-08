Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Reports 12% Decline In Q1 Earnings

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.



(JEC) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.

The company said its earnings dropped to $83.34 million, or $0.68 per share. This was down from $94.65 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 10.5% to $2.55 billion. This was down from $2.85 billion last year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $83.34 Mln. vs. $94.65 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.9% -EPS (Q1): $0.68 vs. $0.78 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.8% -Revenue (Q1): $2.55 Bln vs. $2.85 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -10.5%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM