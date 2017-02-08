Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Reports 12% Decline In Q1 Earnings
08.02.17 13:03
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
(JEC) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year.
The company said its earnings dropped to $83.34 million, or $0.68 per share. This was down from $94.65 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 10.5% to $2.55 billion. This was down from $2.85 billion last year.
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $83.34 Mln. vs. $94.65 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.9% -EPS (Q1): $0.68 vs. $0.78 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.8% -Revenue (Q1): $2.55 Bln vs. $2.85 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -10.5%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|55,282 €
|55,606 €
|-0,324 €
|-0,58%
|08.02./15:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4698141078
|864215
|60,82 €
|30,72 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|55,787 €
|0,00%
|07.02.17
|Berlin
|55,04 €
|+0,04%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|55,50 €
|0,00%
|07.02.17
|NYSE
|58,80 $
|0,00%
|07.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|54,98 €
|-0,34%
|09:15
|Frankfurt
|55,282 €
|-0,58%
|15:03