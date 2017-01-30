Jacobs Engineering Buys Aquenta Consulting In Australia

Erweiterte Funktionen



30.01.17 01:25
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

(JEC) said that it has acquired Aquenta Consulting, a provider of integrated project services to public and private sector clients in Australia. Aquenta helps owners, operators and investors in infrastructure and property assets achieve their objectives at a strategic, portfolio, program and project level. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.


The 220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, formerly known as Currie & Brown, since 2010.


For more than 60 years, Aquenta has been providing services on multi-billion dollar projects spanning multiple market segments. Projects have been carried out across Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East and Europe.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


