Jacobs Engineering Buys Aquenta Consulting In Australia
30.01.17 01:25
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
(JEC) said that it has acquired Aquenta Consulting, a provider of integrated project services to public and private sector clients in Australia. Aquenta helps owners, operators and investors in infrastructure and property assets achieve their objectives at a strategic, portfolio, program and project level. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
The 220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, formerly known as Currie & Brown, since 2010.
For more than 60 years, Aquenta has been providing services on multi-billion dollar projects spanning multiple market segments. Projects have been carried out across Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East and Europe.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|60,36 $
|61,22 $
|-0,86 $
|-1,40%
|28.01./02:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4698141078
|864215
|63,42 $
|34,76 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|56,43 €
|-1,55%
|27.01.17
|Stuttgart
|56,21 €
|0,00%
|27.01.17
|Berlin
|57,20 €
|-0,45%
|27.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|57,14 €
|-0,63%
|27.01.17
|Frankfurt
|57,63 €
|-0,77%
|27.01.17
|NYSE
|60,36 $
|-1,40%
|27.01.17