Jacobs Engineering Buys Aquenta Consulting In Australia

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.



(JEC) said that it has acquired Aquenta Consulting, a provider of integrated project services to public and private sector clients in Australia. Aquenta helps owners, operators and investors in infrastructure and property assets achieve their objectives at a strategic, portfolio, program and project level. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The 220-person business has been acquired from Amec Foster Wheeler, which has owned Aquenta, formerly known as Currie & Brown, since 2010.

For more than 60 years, Aquenta has been providing services on multi-billion dollar projects spanning multiple market segments. Projects have been carried out across Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East and Europe.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM