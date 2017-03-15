Jabil Circuit Inc Earnings Retreat 19% In Q2

Erweiterte Funktionen



15.03.17 21:21
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) announced a profit for second quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its profit declined to $88.78 million, or $0.48 per share. This was down from $109.34 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $4.45 billion. This was up from $4.40 billion last year.


Jabil Circuit Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q2): $88.78 Mln. vs. $109.34 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.48 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -15.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q2): $4.45 Bln vs. $4.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.1%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.19 - $0.39 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.25 - $4.55 Bln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



