Jabil Circuit Inc Earnings Retreat 19% In Q2
15.03.17 21:21
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) announced a profit for second quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its profit declined to $88.78 million, or $0.48 per share. This was down from $109.34 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $4.45 billion. This was up from $4.40 billion last year.
Jabil Circuit Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q2): $88.78 Mln. vs. $109.34 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.48 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -15.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q2): $4.45 Bln vs. $4.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.1%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.19 - $0.39 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.25 - $4.55 Bln
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|25,084 €
|24,772 €
|0,312 €
|+1,26%
|15.03./21:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4663131039
|886423
|25,11 €
|14,63 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|24,623 €
|0,00%
|28.02.17
|München
|25,085 €
|+1,50%
|08:01
|Berlin
|25,03 €
|+1,34%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|25,161 €
|+1,26%
|19:26
|Stuttgart
|25,084 €
|+1,26%
|20:19
|Düsseldorf
|24,88 €
|+1,10%
|08:21
|NYSE
|26,98 $
|+1,05%
|21:01
