Jabil Circuit Inc Earnings Retreat 19% In Q2

Jabil Circuit Inc (JBL) announced a profit for second quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.





The company said its profit declined to $88.78 million, or $0.48 per share. This was down from $109.34 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $4.45 billion. This was up from $4.40 billion last year.

Jabil Circuit Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $88.78 Mln. vs. $109.34 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.48 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -15.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q2): $4.45 Bln vs. $4.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.1%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.19 - $0.39 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.25 - $4.55 Bln

