J Sainsbury: Q3 Combined Sainsbury's, Argos LFL Sales Up 1% Excl. Fuel




11.01.17 08:37
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sainsbury (J) Plc. (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L), the parent company of British supermarket chain Sainsbury's Supermarkets Ltd.

, reported Wednesday that its third-quarter combined Sainsbury's and Argos like-for-like sales went up 1.0 percent excluding fuel.


In its third-quarter trading statement for the 15 weeks to January 7, the company reported that Sainsbury's' total retail sales went up 0.8 percent excluding fuel. Like-for-like Retail sales edged up 0.1 percent excluding fuel, with total volumes up and like-for-like volumes flat.


The company reported good Christmas performance as customers choose Sainsbury's for quality, choice and value.


Argos' total sales went up 4.1 percent and like-for-like sales went up 4.0 percent.


Mike Coupe, Group Chief Executive, said, said, "We had a record Christmas week, with over 30 million customer transactions at Sainsbury's and over £1 billion of sales across the Group. . Our Groceries Online and Convenience channels performed well, achieving over nine and six per cent sales growth respectively and at Argos we saw record levels of online participation. Online sales made up 18 per cent of total Group sales in the quarter."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



