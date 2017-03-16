J Sainsbury 9-week Combined LFL Sales Up

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "J Sainsbury":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sainsbury (J) Plc. (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L), the parent company of British supermarket chain Sainsbury's Supermarkets Ltd.



, reported Thursday that for the nine weeks to March 11, combined Sainsbury's and Argos like-for-like sales edged up 0.3 percent excluding fuel.

Sainsbury's total retail sales grew 0.1 percent excluding fuel, while like-for-like Retail sales dropped 0.5 percent excluding fuel.

Argos' total sales increased 3.8 percent and like-for-like sales went up 4.3 percent.

The company recorded solid food performance at Sainsbury's and good growth at Argos.

Mike Coupe, Group Chief Executive, said, "Argos delivered another strong quarter of growth, with like-for-like sales up by over four per cent. We are investing in digital to deliver excellent service and availability, with enhancements to the Argos website and app. Online participation is growing, driven by mobile and Fast Track delivery and customers are responding well to new ranges."

Looking ahead, the company noted that the market remains very competitive and the impact of cost price pressures remains uncertain. However, the firm is placed to navigate the external environment and remain focused on delivering strategy.

