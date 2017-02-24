Erweiterte Funktionen



J.C. Penney Showing Notable Move To The Downside




24.02.17 19:12
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Department store operator J.C. Penney (JCP) has come under pressure during trading on Friday, slumping by 5.1 percent. Earlier in the day, shares of J.C. Penney fell to their lowest intraday level in a year.


The decline by J.C. Penney after the company reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings but on revenues that came in just below estimates.


The company also announced plans to close two distribution facilities and up to 140 stores over the next few months.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Bis zu 13% Kobalt - Führender Kobalt Explorer im Visier von Tesla, Ford und GM!
367% Kobalt-Aktientip - Starkes Kaufsignal!  
 
Cruz Cobalt Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,51 $ 6,86 $ -0,35 $ -5,10% 24.02./21:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7081601061 851991 11,99 $ 6,18 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,15 € -6,36%  18:53
München 6,544 € -1,46%  08:03
Berlin 6,415 € -2,95%  08:04
Düsseldorf 6,414 € -3,01%  08:55
Frankfurt 6,268 € -4,80%  15:33
NYSE 6,51 $ -5,10%  21:13
Stuttgart 6,15 € -5,85%  19:37
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern! Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
483 JCPenney - Handelsriese auf 3. 19:53
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...