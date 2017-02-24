J. C. Penney Company, Inc Reports 67% Gain In Q4 Earnings
24.02.17 13:30
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - J. C. Penney Company, Inc (JCP) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $202 million, or $0.64 per share. This was higher than $121 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $3.96 billion. This was down from $4.00 billion last year.
J. C. Penney Company, Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $202 Mln. vs. $121 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 66.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 64.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q4): $3.96 Bln vs. $4.00 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.0%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.40 - $0.65
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,374 €
|6,568 €
|-0,194 €
|-2,95%
|24.02./15:23
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7081601061
|851991
|10,80 €
|5,97 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,374 €
|-2,95%
|15:07
|NYSE
|6,86 $
|0,00%
|23.02.17
|München
|6,544 €
|-1,46%
|08:03
|Berlin
|6,415 €
|-2,95%
|08:04
|Düsseldorf
|6,414 €
|-3,01%
|08:55
|Frankfurt
|6,35 €
|-3,55%
|15:06
|Stuttgart
|6,189 €
|-5,25%
|13:56
