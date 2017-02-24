Erweiterte Funktionen



J. C. Penney Company, Inc Reports 67% Gain In Q4 Earnings




24.02.17 13:30
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - J. C. Penney Company, Inc (JCP) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $202 million, or $0.64 per share. This was higher than $121 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $3.96 billion. This was down from $4.00 billion last year.


J. C. Penney Company, Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $202 Mln. vs. $121 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 66.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 64.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q4): $3.96 Bln vs. $4.00 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.0%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.40 - $0.65


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Bis zu 13% Kobalt - Führender Kobalt Explorer im Visier von Tesla, Ford und GM!
367% Kobalt-Aktientip - Starkes Kaufsignal!  
 
Cruz Cobalt Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,374 € 6,568 € -0,194 € -2,95% 24.02./15:23
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7081601061 851991 10,80 € 5,97 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,374 € -2,95%  15:07
NYSE 6,86 $ 0,00%  23.02.17
München 6,544 € -1,46%  08:03
Berlin 6,415 € -2,95%  08:04
Düsseldorf 6,414 € -3,01%  08:55
Frankfurt 6,35 € -3,55%  15:06
Stuttgart 6,189 € -5,25%  13:56
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern! Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
482 JCPenney - Handelsriese auf 3. 28.04.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...