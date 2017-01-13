Erweiterte Funktionen

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces 24% Gain In Q4 Bottom Line




13.01.17 14:14
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(JPM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $6.73 billion, or $1.71 per share. This was higher than $5.43 billion, or $1.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $24.33 billion. This was up from $23.75 billion last year.


JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $6.73 Bln. vs. $5.43 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.71 vs. $1.32 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q4): $24.33 Bln vs. $23.75 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.4%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



