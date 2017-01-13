JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces 24% Gain In Q4 Bottom Line
13.01.17 14:14
dpa-AFX
NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co.
(JPM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $6.73 billion, or $1.71 per share. This was higher than $5.43 billion, or $1.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $24.33 billion. This was up from $23.75 billion last year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $6.73 Bln. vs. $5.43 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.9% -EPS (Q4): $1.71 vs. $1.32 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q4): $24.33 Bln vs. $23.75 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.4%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|87,923 $
|86,24 $
|1,683 $
|+1,95%
|13.01./16:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US46625H1005
|850628
|88,17 $
|52,50 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|82,62 €
|+1,49%
|15:55
|Frankfurt
|82,905 €
|+2,36%
|16:05
|Xetra
|82,60 €
|+2,16%
|16:01
|NYSE
|87,923 $
|+1,95%
|16:08
|Stuttgart
|81,976 €
|+1,32%
|15:34
|Düsseldorf
|81,40 €
|+0,11%
|09:14
|Hamburg
|81,40 €
|-0,10%
|08:08
|Hannover
|81,40 €
|-0,10%
|08:08
|München
|80,98 €
|-0,89%
|10:27
|Berlin
|80,74 €
|-0,99%
|11:26
