JKX Oil & Gas Posts Narrower Loss In FY16; Revenues Down 16.6%

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JKX Oil & Gas Plc (JKX.L) reported a loss before tax of $38.15 million for the year ended 31 December, 2016 compared to a loss of $82.71 million, previous year. Loss for the year attributable to equity shareholders of the parent company narrowed to $37.11 million from a loss of $81.46 million, prior year. Loss per 10p ordinary share (in cents) was 21.56 for the period compared to a loss of 47.32.

Fiscal 2016 loss from operations before exceptional charges was $3.9 million compared to a loss of $10.7 million, last year, representing a $6.8 million improvement.



Before exceptional items, loss per 10p ordinary share (in cents) was 4.34 compared to a loss of 14.97.

Fiscal year revenue decreased to $73.85 million from $88.53 million, last year. The Group said, despite production gains of 12%, significantly lower commodity prices and the weakening of local currencies resulted in a 16.6% fall in revenues. No dividends were paid to shareholders in the period.

