Erweiterte Funktionen



JKX Oil & Gas Posts Narrower Loss In FY16; Revenues Down 16.6%




20.03.17 09:04
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JKX Oil & Gas Plc (JKX.L) reported a loss before tax of $38.15 million for the year ended 31 December, 2016 compared to a loss of $82.71 million, previous year. Loss for the year attributable to equity shareholders of the parent company narrowed to $37.11 million from a loss of $81.46 million, prior year. Loss per 10p ordinary share (in cents) was 21.56 for the period compared to a loss of 47.32.


Fiscal 2016 loss from operations before exceptional charges was $3.9 million compared to a loss of $10.7 million, last year, representing a $6.8 million improvement.

Before exceptional items, loss per 10p ordinary share (in cents) was 4.34 compared to a loss of 14.97.


Fiscal year revenue decreased to $73.85 million from $88.53 million, last year. The Group said, despite production gains of 12%, significantly lower commodity prices and the weakening of local currencies resulted in a 16.6% fall in revenues. No dividends were paid to shareholders in the period.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Sensationelle Lithium-Konzentrationen von 2,91% Li2O!
493% mit der Lithium-Aktie von Europas größter Lithium-Lagerstätte!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,268 € 0,259 € 0,009 € +3,47% 20.03./11:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0004697420 896745 0,38 € 0,15 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,268 € +3,47%  10:24
Frankfurt 0,267 € +0,38%  08:12
Berlin 0,296 € -0,34%  10:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Lithium-Konzentrationen von 2,91% Li2O! 493% mit der Lithium-Aktie von Europas größter Lithium-Lagerstätte!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2 JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) 06.02.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...