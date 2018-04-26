JD.com stock: JD.com’s flirt with Europe!

Erweiterte Funktionen

26.04.18 19:30
Finanztrends

JD.com apparently fashioned liking for Europe. According to information from news agency Reuters, the Chinese company wants to enforce European luxury brands. The provider wants to stand out in comparison to competitor Alibaba and wants to attract the “richer” clients. Additionally, they want to add services, such as two hour delivery and zero tolerance politics regarding counterfeit products. Moreover JD.com seems ... Mehr lesen…

