JD Sports Fashion Reports Positive Trading; Sees FY Profit Exceed Market View

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L), a retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands, Thursday announced that positive trading has continued through the second half of the year.


The company previously reported that like for like store sales growth in the 26 week period to July 30 across all Group fascias, including those in Europe, was approximately 10%.


In its latest trading update, the company said its cumulative like for like store sales growth for the 49 weeks to January 7 across all Group fascias maintained at this level.


The Board expects that the headline profit before tax and exceptional items for the current financial year will exceed current consensus market expectations of 200 million pounds by up to 15%.


The company will make its Preliminary Results Announcement for the 52 weeks on April 11.


Peter Cowgill, Executive Chairman, said, "Whilst we acknowledge that it would be unreasonable to expect like for like sales growth to be maintained at recent levels for a fifth consecutive year, we are confident that both domestically and internationally, our unique and often exclusive sports fashion premium brand offer provides a solid foundation for future development."


