JA Solar Lifts FY Shipment Guidance

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JA Solar Holdings Co.



Ltd. (JASO) said it expects Total module and cell shipments, including shipments to the Company's own downstream projects, estimated in the range of 5.1 to 5.2 GW in fiscal year 2016. The company had previously given shipment guidance of 4.9 to 5.0 GW for the full year.

Revenue for the year is estimated to be within the range of RMB 15 to 16 billion.

The company expects to announce final results on March 16, 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM