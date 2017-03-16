Erweiterte Funktionen



JA Solar Holdings Company Ltd., Reports 84% Rise In Q4 Profit




16.03.17 11:49
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JA Solar Holdings Company Ltd.

, (JASO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to RMB329.91 million, or RMB1.36 per share. This was up from RMB179.47 million, or RMB0.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 12.9% to RMB4.00 billion. This was down from RMB4.59 billion last year.


JA Solar Holdings Company Ltd., earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): RMB329.91 Mln. vs. RMB179.47 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 83.8% -EPS (Q4): RMB1.36 vs. RMB0.63 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 115.9% -Revenue (Q4): RMB4.00 Bln vs. RMB4.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -12.9%


