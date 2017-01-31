Erweiterte Funktionen


JAL Group 9-month Profit Down; Backs FY Outlook




31.01.17 07:33
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - JAL Group (JAPSY.OB) reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the nine Months ended December 31, 2016 was 108.2 billion yen, down 24.6% year on year.


Operating income decreased by 19.2% year on year to 137.3 billion yen and ordinary income decreased by 20.2% to 136.0 billion yen.


Consolidated operating revenue decreased by 4.7% year-on-year to 975.4 billion yen and operating expense decreased by 1.8% to 838.1 billion yen.


Looking ahead for fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, the company still expects net income attributable to owners of parent to be 161 billion yen, ordinary income of 163.0 billion, operating Income of 170billion yen, and operating revenues of 1.28 trillion yen.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:30 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: LHI Portunus I IHS-GmbH: Neue [...]
09:28 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Booker Group plc
09:26 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tesco plc
09:22 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - e2V Technologies plc
09:19 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Ravensburger AG / Internationale Spielw [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...