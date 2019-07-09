Erweiterte Funktionen



ASTRINDO NUSANTAR.I. - J9B: EX CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT TODAY




09.07.19 07:54
Xetra Newsboard

Folgende Instrumente werden heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instruments are traded ex capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name ID1000114101 J9B ASTRINDO NUSANTAR.I.RP100

Aktuell
530% Pot Hot Stock kündigt 31,8 Mio. $ operativen Gewinn an
72 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis und 106 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0015 € 0,0015 € -   € 0,00% 09.07./08:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ID1000114101 A0YASZ 0,0060 € 0,0020 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0015 € 0,00%  08:05
München 0,002 € 0,00%  08:05
Stuttgart 0,0015 € 0,00%  09:11
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Pot Hot Stock meldet Vertriebsdeals mit 130 Verkaufsstellen. 1.011% Cannabis Aktientip nach 50.000% mit Aurora und 294.900% mit Canopy

The Yield Growth Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...