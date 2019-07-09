Erweiterte Funktionen
09.07.19 07:54
Xetra Newsboard
Folgende Instrumente werden heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instruments are traded ex capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name ID1000114101 J9B ASTRINDO NUSANTAR.I.RP100
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0015 €
|0,0015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.07./08:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|ID1000114101
|A0YASZ
|0,0060 €
|0,0020 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
