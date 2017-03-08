Erweiterte Funktionen



Ivanka Trump Getting Last Laugh Against Knee-Jerk Retailers




08.03.17 17:32
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - It seems that all the negative campaign, boycotts and controversies surrounding Ivanka Trump's namesake clothing line has inadvertently worked in her favor.


The clothing line owned by President Donald Trump's elder daughter Ivanka Trump has reported record sales.


"Since the beginning of February, they were some of the best performing weeks in the history of the brand," Abigail Klem, the president of the Ivanka Trump fashion brand, tells Refinery29 in an interview published Tuesday. "For several different retailers Ivanka Trump was a top performer online, and in some of the categories it was the [brand's] best performance ever."


In early February, Seattle-based department store chain Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) said it will discontinue selling Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories due to poor sales performance.


The decision to drop the clothing line was made amid the "Grab Your Wallet" campaign started by an anti-Trump group that encourages shoppers to boycott products that has ties with President Trump or his family.


The anti-Trump group has called for the boycott of more than 70 companies for doing business with the Trump family or selling Trump products.


Several retailers dropped the first daughter's clothing line in the following weeks, citing poor sales. Retailer Sears Holdings Corp. (SHLD), the parent company of Sears and Kmart, discontinued online sales of 31 Trump Home items. South Jersey-based Burlington Coat Factory also dropped Ivanka Trump products.


President Donald Trump took to Twitter to express his chagrin on Nordstrom's decision to drop his daughter's clothing line, raising concerns whether the new president will mix his family's businesses and his White House power.


"My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!" Trump wrote on twitter.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



