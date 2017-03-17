Italy's Trade Balance Turns To Deficit In January

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's foreign trade balance turned to a deficit for the first time in two years in January, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.





The trade balance came in at a deficit of EUR 574 million in January versus a surplus of EUR 34 million in the corresponding month last year. In December, the surplus was EUR 5.7 billion.

Exports grew 13.3 percent year-over-year in January and imports surged by 15.5 percent. Outgoing flows to non-EU countries rose 19.7 percent and those to EU countries by 9.0 percent. Similarly, incoming flows climbed by 22.3 percent for non-EU area and by 10.6 percent for EU area.

On a monthly basis, exports increased 0.5 percent at the start of the year, while imports edged down by 0.2 percent.

The EU trade surplus for January was EUR 317 million versus EUR 57.0 million in December.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM