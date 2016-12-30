Erweiterte Funktionen


Italy's Producer Prices Fall At Slower Pace




30.12.16 12:02
dpa-AFX


ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices continued to decline in November but the pace of decrease slowed from prior year, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.


Producer prices decreased only 0.3 percent on a yearly basis in November after easing 0.6 percent in October.


Prices fell 0.3 percent on domestic market and by 0.2 percent on foreign market.



Month-on-month, producer prices slid 0.1 percent, the same pace of decline as seen in October. This was the second consecutive fall in prices. Prices were expected to grow 0.2 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:02 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Hypoport AG: Announcement pur [...]
12:02 , dpa-AFX
Italy's Producer Prices Fall At Slower Pace
11:59 , dpa-AFX
Phoenix Solar: Murray Cameron To Resign As [...]
11:58 , dpa-AFX
Slovenia Retail Sales Surge In November
11:58 , dpa-AFX
Alliance Trust PLC : Total voting rights
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...