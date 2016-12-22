Erweiterte Funktionen


Italy's Oct Industrial Orders, Retail Sales Recover




22.12.16 11:47
dpa-AFX


ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders recovered in October after falling in prior month and retail sales expanded for the first time in four months, reports from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.


Industrial orders increased 0.9 percent in October from September, when orders declined 6.8 percent. Demand in domestic market advanced 1 percent and that in non-domestic market grew 0.9 percent.


Year-on-year, industrial orders dropped 3.2 percent, in contrast to September's 2.6 percent increase and the expected 2.9 percent rise.


At the same time, industrial turnover rose 0.8 percent from September, while it declined by 0.9 percent from same period of prior year.


Another report from the statistical office Istat showed that retail sales grew 1.2 percent from prior month, reversing September's 0.4 percent fall.


Year-on-year, retail sales slid at a slower pace of 0.2 percent after easing 1.6 percent in September.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)!
317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige 19.800ppm Lithium - Besser als FMC Lithium (Albermale)! 317% mit diesem Lithium-Aktientiptip!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:20 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 22.12 [...]
15:19 , dpa-AFX
Dollar Mixed Following U.S. House Price Index
15:17 , dpa-AFX
Trump Meets Boeing, Lockheed Martin CEOs T [...]
15:16 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: FinLab AG: FinLab investment k [...]
15:15 , dpa-AFX
USA: FHFA-Hauspreisindex steigt etwas wenig [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...