Italy's Oct Industrial Orders, Retail Sales Recover

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders recovered in October after falling in prior month and retail sales expanded for the first time in four months, reports from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.





Industrial orders increased 0.9 percent in October from September, when orders declined 6.8 percent. Demand in domestic market advanced 1 percent and that in non-domestic market grew 0.9 percent.

Year-on-year, industrial orders dropped 3.2 percent, in contrast to September's 2.6 percent increase and the expected 2.9 percent rise.

At the same time, industrial turnover rose 0.8 percent from September, while it declined by 0.9 percent from same period of prior year.

Another report from the statistical office Istat showed that retail sales grew 1.2 percent from prior month, reversing September's 0.4 percent fall.

Year-on-year, retail sales slid at a slower pace of 0.2 percent after easing 1.6 percent in September.

