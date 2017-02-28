Italy's Inflation Accelerates In February

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation accelerated more than expected in February, driven by higher cost of unprocessed food, preliminary estimate from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.





Inflation rose to 1.5 percent in February from 1 percent in January. The rate was expected to rise to 1.3 percent. The final data is due on March 15.

Unprocessed food prices surged 8.8 percent and prices of non-regulated energy products by 12.1 percent in February.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation was 0.6 percent, slightly up from 0.5 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.3 percent, the same pace of growth as seen in January but faster than the expected 0.1 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, increased to 1.6 percent annually from 1 percent a month ago.

Month-on-month, the HICP moved up 0.2 percent, reversing January's 1.7 percent fall and confounding expectations for a fall of 0.2 percent.

