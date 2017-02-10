Italy's Industrial Output Rises Most In 4 Months

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production increased at the fastest pace in four months in December, the statistical office Insee reported Friday.





Industrial output climbed unexpectedly by 1.4 percent month-on-month, faster than the 0.8 percent rise seen in November. This was the fastest since August, when output grew 1.9 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.1 percent drop for December.

In December, production of intermediate goods gained 2 percent and that of consumer goods moved up 1.5 percent. Likewise, output of capital goods rose 1.2 percent. At the same time, energy output grew only 0.7 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial output growth doubled to 6.6 percent from 3.3 percent in November. Output was expected to grow 3.2 percent.

In 2016 as a whole, industrial production logged an increase of 1.6 percent versus 1.1 percent in 2015.

