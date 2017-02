Italy's Industrial Orders Rise Most In 4 Months

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders increased at the fastest pace in four months in December on domestic demand, the statistical office Istat showed Friday.





Industrial orders grew 2.8 percent on a monthly basis in December, following a 1.7 percent rise in November. This was the fastest growth since August, when orders climbed 11.1 percent.

Domestic order grew 6.8 percent, while foreign orders decreased 2.6 percent in December.

Year-on-year, industrial orders fell 0.9 percent, reversing November's 0.1 percent rise.

At the same time, industrial turnover increased 2.6 percent in December from November, when it grew 2.4 percent. On a yearly basis, turnover growth accelerated to 9.4 percent from 3.9 percent in November.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM