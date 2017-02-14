Erweiterte Funktionen


Italy's GDP Growth Slows In Q4




14.02.17
dpa-AFX


ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's economic growth eased marginally in the three months ended December, after accelerating in the previous quarter, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.


Gross domestic product rose 0.2 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, just below the 0.3 percent climb in the third quarter.


In the second quarter of 2016, the rate of expansion was only 0.1 percent. Nonetheless, the economy has been growing since the first quarter of 2015.


On an annual basis, the economic growth held steady at 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter.


During the year 2016, GDP advanced a calendar-adjusted 1.0 percent compared with the previous year.


The European Commission on Monday retained Italy's growth forecast for this year at 0.9 percent and raised the outlook for next year to 1.1 percent. The growth estimate for last year was boosted to 0.9 percent.


