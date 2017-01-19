Italy's Current Account Surplus Rises In November

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's current account surplus increased in November on higher primary income and visible trade surplus, the Bank of Italy reported Thursday.





The current account surplus rose to EUR 4.64 billion in November from EUR 3.21 billion in the prior year.

The surplus on trade in goods totaled EUR 5.5 billion versus EUR 4.91 billion a year ago. At the same time, the deficit on services narrowed to EUR 658 million from EUR 927 million.

Primary income showed a positive balance of EUR 580 million compared to a shortfall of EUR 214 million in the same period of previous year. Meanwhile, the deficit on secondary income widened to EUR 790 million from EUR 561 million.

Further, data showed that the capital account surplus decreased slightly to EUR 1.06 billion from EUR 1.16 billion a year ago.

In the twelve months ended November, the current account balance surplus amounted to EUR 45.8 billion, equivalent to 2.7 percent of GDP.

