Italy's Business Confidence Improves; Consumer Sentiment Weakens




24.02.17 12:26
dpa-AFX


ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's business confidence reached its highest level in more than a year in February, while consumer sentiment weakened to a five-month low, survey results from Istat showed Friday.


The composite business confidence index improved to 104.0 in February from 103.3 a month ago. The score reached its highest level since December 2015, when it was 105.6.


Among components, the manufacturing confidence indicator climbed to 106.3 from revised 105 a month ago.


Meanwhile, the consumer confidence index dropped to a 5-month low of 106.6 in February from 108.6 in January.


This was the lowest score since September, when the reading was 106.3. Economists had forecast a score of 108.8 for February.


