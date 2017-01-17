Italy Trade Surplus Rises In November

Erweiterte Funktionen


17.01.17 11:36
dpa-AFX


ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's foreign trade surplus increased in November from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.


The trade surplus climbed to EUR 4.2 billion in November from EUR 4.0 billion in the corresponding month last year. However, it was just below the surplus of EUR 4.3 billion in October.


Exports rose 5.7 percent year-over-year in November and imports went up by 5.6 percent. Outgoing flows to EU countries also gained 5.7 percent and those to non-EU countries by 5.6 percent.


On a monthly basis, both exports and imports increased by 2.2 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively in November.


The EU trade surplus came in at EUR 0.2 billion in November versus EUR 0.6 billion in the same month of 2015.


