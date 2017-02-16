Italy Trade Surplus Climbs In December

Erweiterte Funktionen


16.02.17 11:04
dpa-AFX


ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's foreign trade surplus increased in December from a year ago, though marginally, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.


The trade surplus rose to EUR 5.8 billion in December from EUR 5.6 billion in the corresponding month last year. In November, the surplus was EUR 4.2 billion.


Exports climbed 5.7 percent year-over-year in December and imports grew by 6.1 percent. Outgoing flows to EU countries also gained 7.3 percent and those to non-EU countries by 4.1 percent.


On a monthly basis, both exports and imports went up by 2.3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively in December.


The EU trade surplus came in at EUR 0.1 billion in December versus EUR 0.2 billion in November.


During the year 2016, total trade surplus of the country was EUR 51.6 billion, the agency said.


