Italy Retail Sales Fall Unexpectedly In November




26.01.17 11:58
dpa-AFX


ROME (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales declined unexpectedly in November, after rebounding in the previous month, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.


Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent month-over-month in November, reversing a 1.2 percent increase in October. Meanwhile, economists had expected sales to remain flat during the month.


Sales of food products declined 1.2 percent over the month and those of non-food products dropped by 0.5 percent.


On an annual basis, retail trade rose 0.8 percent in November, in contrast to a 0.1 percent fall in the prior month. It was the first increase in five months.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



