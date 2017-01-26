Italy Retail Sales Fall Unexpectedly In November

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales declined unexpectedly in November, after rebounding in the previous month, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.





Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent month-over-month in November, reversing a 1.2 percent increase in October. Meanwhile, economists had expected sales to remain flat during the month.

Sales of food products declined 1.2 percent over the month and those of non-food products dropped by 0.5 percent.

On an annual basis, retail trade rose 0.8 percent in November, in contrast to a 0.1 percent fall in the prior month. It was the first increase in five months.

