Erweiterte Funktionen


Italy Non-EU Trade Surplus Shrinks In February




24.03.17 10:56
dpa-AFX


ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's foreign trade surplus with non-EU countries decreased in February from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.


The trade surplus shrank to EUR 1.7 billion in February from EUR 2.6 billion in the corresponding month last year. In January, the trade balance showed a deficit of EUR 890 million.


Exports climbed 3.6 percent year-over-year and imports grew by 11.9 percent.


On a monthly basis, both exports and imports fell a seasonally adjusted 4.7 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively in January.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.000% mit Trump-Aktien - Jetzt von Donald Trump´s Energiewende profitieren!
Neuvorstellung Uran-Aktientip!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.000% mit Trump-Aktien - Jetzt von Donald Trump´s Energiewende profitieren! Neuvorstellung Uran-Aktientip!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:20 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Bayerische Motore [...]
12:18 , dpa-AFX
China's Zhonghong To Buy 21% Stake In Sea [...]
12:16 , dpa-AFX
Wirtschaftsministerium muss für Tengelmann-S [...]
12:15 , dpa-AFX
Russische Notenbank senkt Leitzins
12:14 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Baader Bank AG (english)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...