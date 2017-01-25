Erweiterte Funktionen


Italy Non-EU Trade Surplus Shrinks In December




25.01.17 13:09
dpa-AFX


ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's foreign trade surplus with non-EU countries decreased in December, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.


The trade surplus fell to EUR 5.7 billion in December from EUR 5.9 billion in the corresponding month last year. In November, the surplus was EUR 3.97 billion.


Exports rose 4.1 percent year-over-year in December and imports climbed by 8.1 percent.


Compared to previous month, both exports and imports grew by a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively in December.


The trade surplus for the whole year 2016 was EUR 39.8 billion versus EUR 33.2 billion in 2015.


