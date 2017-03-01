Erweiterte Funktionen


Italy Manufacturing Growth Exceeds Forecast




01.03.17 12:06
dpa-AFX


ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's manufacturing growth accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in February to the strongest level in fourteen months, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.


The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to 55.0 in February from 53.0 in the previous month.


Economists had expected the index to rise to 53.5. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.


Both output and new orders grew at the fastest pace for over a year in February. Consequently, firms raised their staffing numbers at the sharpest pace since November 2000.


On the price front, strong cost pressures drove sharpest rise in output prices for sixty-eight months.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



