Italy Jobless Rate Remains Stable In December




31.01.17 11:15
dpa-AFX


ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate held steady in December, after rising in the previous month, the statistical office Istat reported Tuesday.


The jobless rate came in at 12.0 percent in December, the same rate as in November.


The number of unemployed people increased by 0.3 percent from prior month to 3.103 million in December.


The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, increased slightly to 40.1 percent in December from 40.0 percent a month ago.


At the same time, the employment rate remained unchanged at 57.3 percent in December.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



