Italy Jan Inflation Accelerates More Than Estimated




22.02.17 11:10
dpa-AFX


ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation accelerated more than initially estimated in January, latest figures from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.


The consumer price index climbed 1.0 percent year-over-year in January instead of a 0.9 percent rise reported earlier. This was followed by a 0.5 percent increase in December.


The annual increase in January was mainly driven by a 9.0 percent surge in prices of non-regulated energy products and by a 5.3 percent rise in unprocessed food.


Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation eased slightly to 0.5 percent in January from 0.6 percent in the prior month. That was in line with the flash data published on February 3.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in January, revised up from a 0.2 percent rise seen in the preliminary report. In December, prices had grown 0.4 percent.


The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, climbed at a faster rate of 1.0 percent yearly in January, after a 0.5 percent gain in the preceding month. The rate of increase in the flash report was 0.7 percent.


Month-on-month, the HICP declined 1.7 percent at the start of the year, slower than the 2.0 percent fall estimated earlier.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



