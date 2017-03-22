Erweiterte Funktionen


Italy Jan Current Account Gap Widens




22.03.17 11:43
dpa-AFX


ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's current account deficit in January widened from a year ago, figures from the Bank of Italy showed Wednesday.


The current account deficit increased to EUR 1.913 billion from EUR 1.729 billion in the same month last year.


The capital account deficit grew to EUR 193 million from EUR 77 million from a year ago.


In the 12-months to January, the current account surplus rose to EUR 45.9 billion from EUR 27.4 billion in the same period last year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
USD 5 Mio. Kreditlinie für Bau oder Übernahme von 100 Funktürmen!
Übernahme von 500 Funktürmen voraus - 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:21 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Renten in sollen um 1,9 (West) un [...]
13:21 , dpa-AFX
Actuant Corp. Q2 Profit Drops 46%
13:21 , dpa-AFX
Gold Takes Breather After Recent Rise
13:12 , dpa-AFX
HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Redro [...]
13:11 , dpa-AFX
Renten sollen um 1,9 (West) und 3,6 Prozent [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...