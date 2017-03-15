Italy Inflation Accelerates More Than Estimated

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation accelerated more than initially estimated in February, latest figures from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.





The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-over-year in February, just above the 1.5 percent climb reported earlier. This was followed by a 1.0 percent rise in January.

Inflation was mainly drive by higher prices of unprocessed food and non-regulated energy products, the agency reported.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation was 0.6 percent, slightly up from 0.5 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.4 percent from January, when it increased by 0.3 percent. The February figure was revised up from 0.3 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, increased to 1.6 percent annually in February from 1 percent a month ago.

Month-on-month, the HICP moved up 0.2 percent in February, reversing January's 1.7 percent fall. The latest HICP figures came in line with the flash data.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

