Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate    


Italy Inflation Accelerates More Than Estimated




15.03.17 12:31
dpa-AFX


ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation accelerated more than initially estimated in February, latest figures from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.


The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-over-year in February, just above the 1.5 percent climb reported earlier. This was followed by a 1.0 percent rise in January.


Inflation was mainly drive by higher prices of unprocessed food and non-regulated energy products, the agency reported.


Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation was 0.6 percent, slightly up from 0.5 percent in the previous month.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.4 percent from January, when it increased by 0.3 percent. The February figure was revised up from 0.3 percent.


The EU measure of inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, increased to 1.6 percent annually in February from 1 percent a month ago.


Month-on-month, the HICP moved up 0.2 percent in February, reversing January's 1.7 percent fall. The latest HICP figures came in line with the flash data.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt!
Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,90 % 1,90 % -   % 0,00% 14.03./17:30
 
ISIN WKN
1,90 %
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Bundesbank 1,90 % 0,00%  31.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt! Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Löschung 15.08.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...