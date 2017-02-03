Erweiterte Funktionen

Italy Inflation Accelerates As Expected In January




03.02.17 12:35
dpa-AFX


ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation accelerated at the start of the year, in line with expectations, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.


The consumer price index rose 0.9 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 0.5 percent increase in the previous month.


The figure also matched consensus estimate. In November, prices had risen slightly by 0.1 percent.


The annual increase in January was mainly driven by a 9.0 percent surge in prices of non-regulated energy products and by a 5.3 percent rise in unprocessed food.


Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation eased to 0.5 percent in January from 0.6 percent in December.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent from December, when it grew by 0.4 percent. In contrast, it was forecast to fall by 1.8 percent.


The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, increased at a faster pace of 0.7 percent annually January, following a 0.5 percent rise at the end of the year. However, that was below the 0.8 percent climb expected by economists.


Month-on-month, the HICP dropped 2.0 percent in January, defying economists' forecast for an increase of 0.2 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



