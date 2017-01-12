Italy Industrial Production Rises For Second Month

Erweiterte Funktionen


12.01.17 12:01
dpa-AFX


ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production increased for the second successive month in November, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.


Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent month-over-month in November, faster than October's 0.1 percent rise. In September, production had fallen 0.8 percent.


Among industrial groupings, energy production grew 2.4 percent over the month and those of intermediate goods went up by 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, production of consumer goods registered a decline of 0.9 percent.


On an annual basis, industrial production growth accelerated to 3.2 percent in November from 1.3 percent in the preceding month. It was the fourth month of increase in a row.


During the first eleven months of the year, total industrial production advanced 1.3 percent as compared to same period last year.


