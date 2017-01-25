Italy Industrial Orders Climb For Second Month

Erweiterte Funktionen


25.01.17 11:22
dpa-AFX


ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders increased for the second straight month in November, data from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.


Industrial orders rose a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent month-over-month in November, faster than October's 1.0 percent climb.


Demand in domestic market grew 1.0 percent and that in non-domestic market advanced by 2.4 percent.


On an annual basis, industrial orders edged up 0.1 percent in November, reversing a 3.2 percent drop in the prior month.


Data also showed that industrial turnover gained 2.4 percent monthly in November, following a 0.8 percent increase in the preceding month. Yearly, industrial sales rebounded 3.9 percent from October, when it decreased by 0.9 percent.


