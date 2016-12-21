Italy Hourly Wages Rise For Second Month

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's hourly wages increased for the second straight month in November, though slightly, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.





Contractual wages edged up at a stable rate of 0.1 percent month-over-month in November.

On an annual basis, hourly wages climbed 0.5 percent in November, slightly slower than the 0.6 percent rise in the previous month.

Among the main macro sectors, wages in the private sector rose 0.7 percent annually in October, while wages in the public sector remained unchanged.

