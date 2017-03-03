Erweiterte Funktionen


Italy GDP Expands As Estimated In Q4




03.03.17 12:01
dpa-AFX


ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's economy expanded as initially estimated in the fourth quarter, revised data from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.


Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, slower than third quarter's 0.3 percent increase. The rate was in line with the estimate published on February 14.


Year-on-year, growth stabilized at 1 percent in the fourth quarter. The rate was revised down from 1.1 percent.


The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that final consumption expenditure increased 0.2 percent sequentially and gross fixed capital formation by 1.3 percent. Imports and exports climbed by 2.2 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.


