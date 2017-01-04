Italy Consumer Prices Rise For Second Month

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer prices increased for the second successive month in December, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.





The consumer price index climbed 0.5 percent in December, faster than the 0.1 percent slight rise in November. In October, prices had fallen 0.2 percent.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation accelerated to 0.6 percent in December from 0.4 percent in the preceding month.

Transport costs grew 2.6 percent in December from a year ago and prices of unprocessed food alone rose by 1.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.4 percent from November, when it dropped by 0.1 percent. It was the first increase in four months.

In the whole year 2016, the average annual rate of change of consumer prices was -0.1 percent versus +0.1 percent in 2015. Moreover, this marked the first annual negative inflation since 1959, when prices had fallen 0.4 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, rose at faster pace of 0.5 percent yearly in December, after a 0.1 percent increase in the prior month. Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices grew 0.4 percent.

The average annual rate of change of HICP was -0.1 percent in 2016 against +0.1 percent in 2015.

