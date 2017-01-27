Italy Consumer Confidence Weakens; Business Sentiment Improves

Erweiterte Funktionen


27.01.17 11:04
dpa-AFX


ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence declined at the start of the year, while business confidence improved to its highest level in three months, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.


The consumer confidence index dropped to 108.8 in January from 110.9 in December. Economists had expected the index to fall to 110.0.


Households' expectations regarding their own financial situation for the next year worsened in January, with the index falling to 111.6 from 116.0. Meanwhile, the balance concerning expectations on unemployment increased from 20 to 33.


Data also showed that the composite business confidence index strengthened to a 3-month high of 102.5 in January from 100.2 in the previous month.


Among components, the manufacturing confidence index climbed to 104.8 in January from 103.7 a month ago. Moreover, this was the highest score since October 2015.


The sub-indices for construction and services registered increases in January, while retail sector confidence weakened.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



