Italy CPI Rises As Estimated In December

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer prices increased for the second straight month in December as initially estimated, latest figures from the statistical office Istat showed Monday.





The consumer price index climbed 0.5 percent year-over-year in December, confirming the flash data, following a 0.1 percent slight rise in November.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation accelerated to 0.6 percent in December from 0.4 percent in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.4 percent from November, when it rose by 0.1 percent. That was also in line with the flash data published on January 4th.

In the whole year 2016, the average annual rate of change of consumer prices was -0.1 percent versus +0.1 percent in 2015. Moreover, this marked the first annual negative inflation since 1959, when prices had fallen 0.4 percent.

The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, rose at faster pace of 0.5 percent yearly in December, after a 0.1 percent increase in the prior month. Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices grew 0.4 percent. Thus, the preliminary estimate was confirmed.

The average annual rate of change of HICP was -0.1 percent in 2016 against +0.1 percent in 2015.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

