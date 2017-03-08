It's Nearly Full Speed Ahead For Hyperloop

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hyperloop One has revealed the first images of its Hyperloop development site in Nevada desert dubbed DevLoop at a rail conference in Dubai.





Rob Lloyd, CEO of Hyperloop One, shared a bird's-eye view of how construction is progressing at the world's only full-system and full-scale Hyperloop test site during his international keynote address at the 11th annual Middle East Rail Dubai conference.

The 500 meter-long DevLoop, which has a diameter of 3.3 meters is located 30 minutes from Las Vegas in the Nevada desert. Hyperloop One is expected to perform a public test sometime during the first half of the year.

Hyperloop One acquired 50 acres of land at Apex in 2015, opening a 105,000-square-foot manufacturing plant dubbed Hyperloop One Metalworks last summer.

In November, Hyperloop One announced a deal with UAE authorities to study the feasibility to construct a 500 mph hyperloop that could connect Dubai with UAE city of Abu Dhabi in just 12 minutes.

"While technology is revolutionizing many facets of our lives, we have not seen a radical change in transportation since the Wright brothers introduced air travel over 100 years ago," said Lloyd.

"Tying together the Middle East region would produce greater virtual density, without congestion and pollution, spurring innovation, productivity, job growth and more powerful sharing of knowledge, labor and investment. Building a Hyperloop would vastly impact the economy and make any major city in the GCC accessible within one hour."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM