Erweiterte Funktionen


Istat Sees Moderate Improvement In Italy's Economic Prospects




07.03.17 13:22
dpa-AFX


ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's leading indicator signaled a moderate improvement in economic prospects, the statistical office Istat said in its monthly report on Tuesday.


In the fourth quarter, GDP growth was driven by the manufacturing industry and by the positive investment dynamic in the presence of a slight slowdown in the service sector.


Consumer price inflation accelerated further in February, to 1.5 percent. The inflationary pressures is mainly concentrated in energy and food.


The expectations for the coming months do not point to upward pressure on prices, Istat said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt!
Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 14,7% Kobalt! Kommender Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, BMW, VW und Daimler - 722% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:20 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 07.03 [...]
15:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG [...]
15:15 , dpa-AFX
IQE plc : Holding(s) in Company
15:14 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Fabasoft AG (english)
15:10 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Fabasoft AG (english)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...