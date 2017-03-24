Erweiterte Funktionen


24.03.17 20:21
dpa-AFX


Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC, Crown Place VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (together "the Companies")


Issue of a Supplementary Prospectus


The Boards of the Companies announce that they have published a supplementary prospectus (the "Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2016/2017 (the "Offers").


The Supplementary Prospectus refers to the publication of the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016 for Albion Development VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC and Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC.


The Supplementary Prospectus has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: www.

morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.


Copies of this Supplementary Prospectus are available free of charge from the offices of the Companies' investment manager, Albion Ventures LLP, 1 King's Arms Yard, London EC2R 7AF and the Albion Ventures website: www.albion- ventures.co.uk.


All the Offers have reached their subscription limit and are therefore closed for further subscription.


24 March 2017


Enquiries:


Patrick Reeve / Will Fraser-Allen


Albion Ventures LLP


Telephone: 020 7601 1850


