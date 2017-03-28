Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

CROWN PLACE VCT PLC

The final allotment for the tax year 5 April 2017, of New Ordinary shares of nominal value 10 pence per share in Crown Place VCT PLC (the "Company") under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers 2016/2017 (the "Offers"), (which was launched on 29 November 2016) took place on 28 March 2017.

The Company has received applications for 6,540,425 New Ordinary shares at an issue price of 30.8 pence per share.



The net proceeds for this allotment by the Company are approximately £1,954,000.

Following the Company's announcement closing the Offers to further applications on 22 February 2017 and separately, the ending of the closed period on 28 February 2017, pursuant to Market Abuse Regulations ("MAR"), which prohibit Directors' of a company dealing in its own shares during a closed period, the Company has also allotted 32,467 shares outside the Offers to Penny Freer, a Director of the Company, at an issue price of 30.8 pence per share. If the Company had not been in a closed period this allotment could have been applied for and would have been accepted under the terms of the Offers. In the circumstances the application for and allotment of these shares were accepted and made outside the terms of the Offers, but were otherwise made on the same terms and conditions, including the price, as investors under the Offers. The net proceeds for this allotment after the application of the same pricing formula used under the Offers are therefore £9,700.

Applications has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority for 6,540,425 and 32,467 New Ordinary shares to be admitted to the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the New Ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities. The New Ordinary shares rank pari passu with the existing shares in issue.

The record date of the dividend of 1 penny per share payable on 31 March 2017 was 10 March 2017, and as a result, the New Ordinary shares would not qualify for this dividend.

The Offers which constitute separate offers have been fully subscribed and all have been closed. The total amount raised across the Albion VCTs under the Offers is £34 million (of which £1,341,000 relates to tax year 2017/2018).

Following this allotment and in conformity with the provisions of DTR 5.6, we would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's capital as at 28 March 2017 consists of 160,779,195 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 10 pence each. The Company holds 14,127,410 Ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 146,651,785 which may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

28 March 2017

