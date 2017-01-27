Erweiterte Funktionen


Issue of Equity




27.01.17 11:15
dpa-AFX


27 JANUARY 2017


NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC


ISSUE OF EQUITY AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS


Northern 3 VCT PLC ("the Company") announces that on 27 January 2017 it allotted 167,915 ordinary shares of 5p each to shareholders who agreed to subscribe for shares under the terms of the Company's Dividend Investment Scheme.

  The subscription price was 105.1p per share.  Following the above allotment, there are 66,047,970 ordinary shares in issue.


Application will be made on 6 February 2017 for these shares, which will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares, to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities.


In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market that the capital of the Company as at 27 January 2017 consists of 66,047,970 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 5p each.  All the ordinary shares have voting rights.  The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.  The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 66,047,970 ("the Figure").  The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which he will determine if he is required to notify the voting rights he holds in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules.


Enquiries:


Alastair Conn/Christopher Mellor, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000 Website:  www.nvm.co.uk


Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Northern 3 VCT PLC via GlobeNewswire



3115202R8


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:38 , dpa-AFX
VMWare Posting Strong Gain On Upbeat Q4 [...]
18:30 , dpa-AFX
Trump Expresses Support For "Nuclear Option" [...]
18:15 , dpa-AFX
European Markets Finished Mostly Lower On B [...]
18:02 , dpa-AFX
EU-Klage gegen russische Zölle bei Kleinlaster [...]
17:57 , dpa-AFX
New City Energy Ltd : Annual Financial Repo [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...