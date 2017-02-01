Israeli Jews Born In 7 Middle East Countries Exempted From US Travel Ban

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Israeli Jews born in the seven Middle East countries subject to entry restrictions in the US will be spared from the ban.





Citing security concerns, Trump had Friday suspended the entire U.S. refugee program for four months and banned for 90 days entry into the U.S. of nationals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somali, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, which are predominantly Muslim countries.

The US embassy in Tel Aviv said Tuesday that travelers with an existing valid visa in their Israeli passport may travel to the United States, even if they are also a national of or born in one of the seven restricted countries.

Embassy Tel Aviv said it will continue to process visa applications and issue visas to eligible visa applicants who apply with an Israeli passport, even if born in, or a dual national of, one of the seven restricted countries.

Final authorization to enter the United States is always determined at the port of entry, it added.

